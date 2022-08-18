Still no cause of death for body found alongside Duplin County highway

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A body that was found along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning was too decomposed for medical examiners in Jacksonville to properly examine it.

That word this afternoon from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office which is examining the discovery.

Deputies said Sydney Miller, who last lived in Brunswick County, appeared to have some medical issues, but they would know more once an autopsy was completed.

The man’s body was found around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 117 outside of Wallace near the Pender County line.

The body first was sent to Jacksonville, but deputies said because it was too decomposed, the Medical Examiner’s Office in Greenville would have to conduct the autopsy. On Tuesday, deputies said they didn’t know if Miller’s death was the result of a hit and run, whether he fell, or if his body was dumped.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on why Miller was found on the side of the road to contact them.

