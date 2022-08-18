State grants coming to Eastern Carolina counties to attract jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has announced 15 grants to rural communities in the state in order to attract 202 new jobs and more than $200 million in private investment.

The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority approved the grants worth $4,278,230 to local governments to create a total of 526 jobs (324 were previously announced). The public investment in the projects is expected to attract more than $200.9 million in private investment.

The 15 grants include several for counties in Eastern Carolina. They are:

Town of Edenton (Chowan County): As part of the Vacant Building Category, a $25,000 grant will support the reuse of a 5,506-square-foot building, which will be renovated to become a start-up restaurant, The Herringbone on the Waterfront. The project is expected to create 5 jobs and attract a private investment of $1,432,250.

Craven County : As part of the Existing Business Building Category, a $500,000 grant will support the renovation of a 500,000-square-foot building in New Bern that is occupied by White River Marine Group, a boat manufacturer and affiliate of Bass Pro Shops. The company is expected to create 500 jobs in the overall project, and 200 jobs and $33.5 million are tied to the grant.

Greene County : As part of the Existing Business Building Category, a $175,000 grant will support the expansion of a building in Stantonsburg that is occupied by H&T Trucking, Inc. The company plans to add 2,250 square feet to the existing facility, which is expected to create 31 jobs and invest $162,589.

Nash County : As part of the Industrial Development Fund - Utility Account program, a $1,681,230 grant will support a sewer and roadway expansion as part of the County’s effort to improve the Middlesex Corporate Centre industrial park, preparing the location for future job creation and private investment.

Pitt County: As part of the Industrial Development Fund - Utility Account program, a $100,000 grant will help the county provide a sewer line extension that will support the Greenville facility of North State Steel. The company plans to create 11 jobs and invest $1,050,000 in the project.

More information on the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division can be found here.

