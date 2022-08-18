Rocky Mount police arrest man on drug & gun charges

Kenneth Stancil
Kenneth Stancil(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police have arrested a man on drug and gun charges.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says 42-year-old Kenneth Stancil was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule-1 controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for use, storage, or sale of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say they executed a search warrant at 618 Buena Vista Avenue due to a drug investigation. Officers there found and seized drug paraphernalia and a stolen handgun, which had been reported stolen during a vehicle break-in in Rocky Mount in 2020.

WITN is told that Stancil was jailed under a $40,000 secured bond.

