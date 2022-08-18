Right-leaning poll finds Budd and Beasley in exact tie for U.S. Senate race

(left) Ted Budd (right) Cheri Beasley
(left) Ted Budd (right) Cheri Beasley(Ballotpedia)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A right-leaning poll has found that U.S. Senate candidates Ted Budd and Cheri Beasley are in a dead heat to become the next U.S. senator from North Carolina.

The latest Civitas Poll, released by the John Locke Foundation, says the August poll of likely state voters puts both Budd, a Republican, and Beasley, a Democrat, at 42.3% of voters’ support. Another 2.7% of voters support Libertarian and Green Party candidates, and 12.6% of North Carolinians remain undecided.

John Locke Foundation Civitas Poll
John Locke Foundation Civitas Poll(John Locke Foundation)

The poll also shows that in other contests, Republicans’ leads seen in previous months are starting to close. Where GOP candidates had an 11.4-point lead over Democrat Party candidates in June on the generic state legislature ballot, now they only have a 5-point lead.

WITN is told that 47.9% of voters in the poll responded that they will “definitely” or “probably” vote for a GOP candidate, while 42.9% said the same for a Democratic candidate.

“This Senate race is shaping into the barn-burner that politicos around the nation have been expecting,” John Locke Foundation President Donald Bryson said.

Both President Joe Biden and Gov. Roy Cooper saw approval rating bumps this month, according to the poll. Biden’s approval rating went up from 32.9% in June to 38.7% in August. Still, the president has an approval rating 17 points lower than his disapproval rating, which came in at 56.1%.

Cooper, on the other hand, has an approval rating higher than his disapproval rating, with 46.8% of people “strongly” or “somewhat” approving of his job in office, and 43.3% “strongly” or “somewhat” disapproving. This is the first month Cooper’s approval rating has been higher than his disapproval rating in the poll since April 2022.

The poll provided other insights into topics such as abortion, the environment, and trust in governmental institutions. The full results can be found here.

