RDU reports record passenger traffic for 4th straight month

RDU AIRPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Raleigh-Durham International Airport continues to see record-breaking passenger travel numbers in the busy summer travel season.

The RDU Airport Authority says the airport has hit a pandemic-era high for the fourth month in a row, with 1,106,030 passengers flying through the airport in July, up 3% from June and 14% from July 2021.

“RDU is having its busiest summer since 2020 as we continue to serve more passengers and add more destinations,” Michael Landguth, Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority president and CEO said. “The airport will build on that success by incentivizing airlines to offer new nonstop routes to the places our guests want to visit for business and leisure.”

The airport says employees and guests may experience brief delays over the next month as road work takes place.

