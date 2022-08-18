POLICE: Goldsboro child missing

Genieva Bryant
Genieva Bryant(Goldsboro police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.

The Goldsboro Police Department says 10-year-old Genieva Bryant was last seen in the area of Rockefeller Court at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday wearing a pink nightgown with yellow emojis on it. She was also wearing a pink bonnet on her head.

Bryant is described as standing five feet tall and weighing about 80 pounds.

Anyone with information on Bryant’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 919-580-4363.

