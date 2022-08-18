Pender County forest fire now 77% contained

Juniper Road Two Fire
Juniper Road Two Fire(WECT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - After burning for 16 days, that forest fire in Pender County is now 77% contained.

The North Carolina Forest Service said the size of the fire hasn’t grown in the past several days and remains at 1,226 acres.

The fire began on August 2nd and was caused by a lightning strike within the Holly Shelter Game Lands.

The Forest Service says mop-up operations continue as does temporary flight restrictions for all civilian aircraft, including drones, within five miles of the fire.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Byrd with loved ones
MOM: Doctor wants to get Parker Byrd out of hospital after Thursday
Greenville DMV office
Schedules to change at driver’s license offices
Richard Henries
No bond for Grantsboro man after midnight traffic stop
Charles Crooks
NTSB: Co-pilot “visibly upset” before jumping from plane at RDU
Arturo Marin-Sotelo appears in court on Aug. 18, 2022
Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge

Latest News

1026 W. Fifth Street fire in Greenville
Fire at Greenville funeral home blocks off Fifth Street
Arturo Marin-Sotelo appears in court on Aug. 18, 2022
Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge
The Gastonia officers who were involved in the controversial arrest of veteran Joshua Rohrer...
Gaston Co. DA: Officers involved in controversial veteran arrest will not face charges
Travelers walk through RDU airport (Source: RDU International Airport)
RDU reports record passenger traffic for 4th straight month