Pender County forest fire now 77% contained

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - After burning for 16 days, that forest fire in Pender County is now 77% contained.

The North Carolina Forest Service said the size of the fire hasn’t grown in the past several days and remains at 1,226 acres.

The fire began on August 2nd and was caused by a lightning strike within the Holly Shelter Game Lands.

The Forest Service says mop-up operations continue as does temporary flight restrictions for all civilian aircraft, including drones, within five miles of the fire.

