ECU baseball commit undergoes additional amputation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd will undergo a second amputation Thursday following a boating accident last month.

Byrd had to have his right leg amputated below the knee and surgeons were hoping the tissue below the knee would be viable, but his mother, Mitzi Byrd, posted on social media that it is not and he will have to have his knee amputated.

She says her son is expected to be discharged to an apartment in Greenville where continue to do treatments until the wound heals. He will then begin rehabilitation.

