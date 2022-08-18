Pamlico River Ferry suspended until evening for ramp work

Pamlico River Ferry suspended until evening for ramp work
Pamlico River Ferry suspended until evening for ramp work(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - Service on the Bayview-Aurora Ferry will be suspended for the day Thursday to work on ramp maintenance.

Work is slated to last until 5 p.m. Thursday. After work is complete, service should resume for evening commuters.

The maintenance was originally scheduled for earlier in the week but was moved due to weather concerns.

