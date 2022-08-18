Pamlico River Ferry suspended until evening for ramp work

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - Service on the Bayview-Aurora Ferry will be suspended for the day Thursday to work on ramp maintenance.

Work is slated to last until 5 p.m. Thursday. After work is complete, service should resume for evening commuters.

The maintenance was originally scheduled for earlier in the week but was moved due to weather concerns.

