Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Thursday stays nice; Changes coming Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday will have a similar forecast to Wednesday with highs a degree or two warmer after a pleasantly cool start to the day. Morning lows will be in the low 60s. Winds will be light to start the day and become easterly around 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

An area of low pressure will move along the southeast coast Friday into early Saturday bringing our next rain chance. The timing of the rain may shift a bit, but right now it looks like scattered showers will become likely from late afternoon Friday through mid morning Saturday. Severe storms are unlikely, but rumbles of thunder may accompany some of the showers. Most areas should see 0.50 to 1.00″ of rainfall.

TROPICS: A weak tropical wave currently over the Yucatan Peninsula will track towards the southern Gulf of Mexico by Friday. The NHC has put a slim 30% chance of development as it moves into the southern Gulf early in the weekend. It should not have a direct impact on ENC.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 85°. Wind NE 5-10.

Friday

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms forming after lunchtime. High: 83°. Wind SE 5-10. Rain chance: 60%.

Saturday

Variably cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms. High: 85°. Winds: S 5-10. Rain chance 40%.

Sunday

Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. High: 87°. Winds S 5-10. Rain chance 30%.

