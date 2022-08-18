High school football teams move up season opener to avoid weather

Thursday night becomes opening night for about a dozen local programs
High school football openers moved up.
High school football openers moved up.(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high school football season kicking off tonight in the east. A handful of schools pushed up opening night to Thursday evening to avoid the weather. Parrott Academy and Harrell’s Christian were on the docket already.

Updated schedule

We caught up with a couple of the area coaches earlier in the preseason to hear about their teams ahead of the opener.

Jacksonville faces Southwest Onslow in their opener. A new quarterback after star Josh Benton graduated. Jai’kei Taylor was to start the jamboree which got cancelled. The Cards have a lot back, including rising star running back Damon June.

“I look forward to progress each time he lost some of his baby fat that he had last year, he’s not as big as he was, but he still about 220 to 225,” says Jacksonville head coach Beau Williams, “He’s a good looking boy. He works hard. Just improving his technique every day and get a little bit better. We’ve got all our running backs back and that kind of helps it out. We got three offensive lineman back if we can get the quarterback up to Measure as fast as possible be all right.”

Northside-Jacksonville now plays tonight at Hoggard, Bertie at Northeastern moved up as well. John Paul II a later change heads to Bishop McGuinness.

Washington is at Pamlico a night early to face new head coach Bobby Griffin’s Hurricanes. The Pam Pack are preseason favorites in the Eastern Plains 2A conference. They have to replace some big guns like Hayes Pippin and, now Duke running back, Terry Moore.

“Every kid is in weightlifting, every kid is getting developed socially, academically, physically. Now we are in position of next man up. So Josh Gordon, Gary Payne, Chris Carter in the backfield, Gabe Davis those guys are ready to step up,” says Washington head coach Perry Owens, “Bring back for five on the offensive line. The cupboard is not bare, it’s just different, it’s young. When you were young you were going to have growing pains. So, you may see some times where we don’t get the job done, you may see some times where it is sloppy and it shouldn’t be, but we are just really excited to get out there and see these guys compete.”

We’ll plan to have highlights and scores for you tonight on WITN News at 11.

