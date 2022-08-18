GREENVILLE POLICE: Requesting community help to find missing man

Clinton Jackson III
Clinton Jackson III(Greenville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville police are asking for the community’s help to find a man who has been missing for multiple days.

Authorities are looking for Clinton Jackson III. Jackson was reported missing on Monday.

He is about five foot seven and 230 pounds.

Police say he was last seen around Fairfax Avenue in Greenville wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

If you see him or know where he is give Greenville police a call at (252) 329-4300.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

