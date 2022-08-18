Greenville City Council expected to vote on future of social districts

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville City Council could have a final vote Thursday on the future of creating social districts in uptown Greenville.

Social districts would allow open container consumption in certain areas outside.

As part of an ABC bill, the North Carolina General Assembly is offering new opportunities for consuming alcoholic beverages in designated outdoor spaces.

The council’s first reading was Monday, and the second reading and vote are set for Thursday.

The idea to allow social districts has already been discussed in major cities like Raleigh, Durham, and Charlotte.

If the city council decides to adopt the new ordinance, it will go into effect 45 days after the adoption.

