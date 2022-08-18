Geomagnetic storm: Northern lights to be visible as far south as Oregon, Pennsylvania

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the aurora borealis might be visible across the northern U.S. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More Americans may get a glimpse of an amazing nature show this week without leaving the U.S.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says several eruptions from the sun over the weekend are headed towards Earth. Those eruptions could cause intense geomagnetic storms as soon as Thursday.

NOAA has issued a geomagnetic storm watch until Friday and reports those storms could shift the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, further south.

That means if weather permits, people as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon may be able to see the light show.

The agency notes that the geomagnetic storms could also disrupt the electric power grid and select radio and satellite operations.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are investigating how the man's body ended up along this stretch of highway.
Body found alongside Duplin County highway
Gyron Langley
DEPUTIES: Nine ounces of cocaine found in Winterville man’s pants
Richard Henries
No bond for Grantsboro man after midnight traffic stop
Charles Crooks
NTSB: Co-pilot “visibly upset” before jumping from plane at RDU
Parker Byrd with loved ones
MOM: Doctor wants to get Parker Byrd out of hospital after Thursday

Latest News

Rudy Giuliani appears at a Fulton County, Georgia, courthouse on Wednesday ahead of giving...
Giuliani says he met his obligation with Georgia grand jury
Visitor spending increased across North Carolina in 2021, Beaufort County saw third highest...
Visitor spending increased across North Carolina in 2021, Beaufort County saw third highest increase
Experts compare drought conditions in Eastern Carolina with the western U.S.
Experts compare drought conditions in Eastern Carolina with the western U.S.
Schedules to change at driver’s license offices
Schedules to change at driver’s license offices