Fire at Greenville funeral home blocks off West Fifth Street

1026 W. Fifth Street fire in Greenville
1026 W. Fifth Street fire in Greenville(Jaylen Holloway/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire at a funeral home in Greenville has blocked off West Fifth Street in both directions.

The fire is at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations at 1026 W. Fifth Street. Several fire trucks and police vehicles are at the scene, where they were called to around 2:50 p.m. Thursday.

One person was taken away from the scene via a fire rescue vehicle.

