Fire at Greenville funeral home blocks off West Fifth Street

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire at a funeral home in Greenville has blocked off West Fifth Street in both directions.

The fire is at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations at 1026 W. Fifth Street. Several fire trucks and police vehicles are at the scene, where they were called to around 2:50 p.m. Thursday.

One person was taken away from the scene via a fire rescue vehicle.

Stay with WITN and WITN-TV for updates on this developing story.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.