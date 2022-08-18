Farmville museum to host third Music in the Park

Mark Shirley filed a lawsuit against Farmville for a new food truck ordinance.
Mark Shirley filed a lawsuit against Farmville for a new food truck ordinance.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A museum in Farmville will host a free concert Thursday night.

The third Music at the Park event will be at the May Museum from 5 to 9 p.m.

The concert, which is hosted by the Friends of the May Museum, will feature live music from the band 28 West, food from Anita’s and The Rock food truck, East Carolina Italian Ice, as well as local vendors and businesses.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Byrd with loved ones
MOM: Doctor wants to get Parker Byrd out of hospital after Thursday
Richard Henries
No bond for Grantsboro man after midnight traffic stop
Greenville DMV office
Schedules to change at driver’s license offices
Charles Crooks
NTSB: Co-pilot “visibly upset” before jumping from plane at RDU
Gyron Langley
DEPUTIES: Nine ounces of cocaine found in Winterville man’s pants

Latest News

Parker Byrd recovers from serious boating accident.
ECU baseball commit undergoes additional amputation
Pamlico River Ferry suspended until evening for ramp work
Pamlico River Ferry suspended until evening for ramp work
Clinton Jackson III
GREENVILLE POLICE: Requesting community help to find missing man
Sylvan Heights Bird Park
Sylvan Heights Bird Park