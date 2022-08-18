Experts compare drought conditions in Eastern Carolina with the western U.S.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - States like Nevada and Arizona are seeing drastic impacts from a megadrought, as the reduction of water delivery from the Colorado River has been enacted.

In North Carolina, the drought impacts are quite different.

“It’s hard to say we are thankful for hurricanes, but really they provide us with a level of drought resilience in North Carolina,” Corey Davis, assistant state climatologist says. “Every year or every couple of years, we tend to see a tropical storm coming up the coast and every ounce of rainfall that brings tends to be a drought buster when we are in a dry time.”

As temperatures rise, water levels drop in important areas like the Hoover Dam, and hydraulic power is reduced, which leads to an increase in natural gas plants that produce greenhouse gas emissions.

Michael Struett, an NC State political science professor, says in order to cool down the country, changes need to be made to ensure a healthier future.

“We have to stop burning coal, and oil, and carbon-based fuels as our main sources of energy, particularly in the transportation sector,” Struett says.

Davis says we see roughly even rainfall through every season of the year.

“So if we miss out on rain during the summer like parts of Eastern Carolina did this spring, they tend to make up for it before too much longer,” Davis says.

If drought conditions in the western U.S. continue, power grids could be impacted as the hydraulic reservoir water levels would be too low to function.

