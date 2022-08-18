Expansion project to create 70 jobs in Greene County

Greene County
Greene County(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An expansion project in Greene County is expected to bring 70 new jobs to the county.

The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority has approved the county’s request for $175,000 in funds to support the building reuse of H&T Trucking Inc.

WITN is told the company is expanding its current operations to add a mechanical shop, wash-out bay, and office space. The expansion is also expected to grow the local economy.

In addition to the 70 new jobs, the project is expected to bring a capital investment of more than $450,000 over the next five years.

“We are very encouraged to hear that another well-run Greene County business is expanding its services,” Kyle DeHaven, Greene County manager said. “This business industry serves a vital role in support of our supply chain, and this expansion will assist in the continued recovery of our post-pandemic economy.”

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arturo Marin-Sotelo appears in court on Aug. 18, 2022
Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge
Parker Byrd with loved ones
MOM: Doctor wants to get Parker Byrd out of hospital after Thursday
Greenville DMV office
Schedules to change at driver’s license offices
Gyron Langley
DEPUTIES: Nine ounces of cocaine found in Winterville man’s pants
Richard Henries
No bond for Grantsboro man after midnight traffic stop

Latest News

The 20-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition
Motorcyclist critical after crash near Greenville Town Common
The fire broke out just before 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
Fire at Greenville funeral home blocks off West Fifth Street
Juniper Road Two Fire
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands still 1,226 acres, now 77 percent contained
Fire at Greenville funeral home blocks off West Fifth Street
Fire at Greenville funeral home blocks off West Fifth Street