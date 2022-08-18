Expansion project to create 70 jobs in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An expansion project in Greene County is expected to bring 70 new jobs to the county.

The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority has approved the county’s request for $175,000 in funds to support the building reuse of H&T Trucking Inc.

WITN is told the company is expanding its current operations to add a mechanical shop, wash-out bay, and office space. The expansion is also expected to grow the local economy.

In addition to the 70 new jobs, the project is expected to bring a capital investment of more than $450,000 over the next five years.

“We are very encouraged to hear that another well-run Greene County business is expanding its services,” Kyle DeHaven, Greene County manager said. “This business industry serves a vital role in support of our supply chain, and this expansion will assist in the continued recovery of our post-pandemic economy.”

