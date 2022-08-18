Edgecombe Co. investigation leads to drug charges for man

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested by Nash County deputies on drug charges stemming from an Edgecombe County investigation.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Tylius Daniels has been charged with selling/delivering heroin and possession of heroin with the intent to sell and deliver heroin, selling and delivering cocaine, possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, and selling or deliver cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park.

Edgecombe County deputies say they learned Daniels was arrested by Nash County deputies on Thursday and that he is being held in Nash County on the drug charges. Edgecombe County deputies say they had been making controlled buys of drugs from Daniels.

Daniels is jailed in Nash County on a $60,000 secured bond.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.