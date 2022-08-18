DEPUTIES: Inmate steals food service van to escape from Wayne County jail

DEPUTIES: Inmate steals food service van to escape from Wayne County jail
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An inmate has escaped from the Wayne County jail by driving away in a food service van, deputies say.

Michael Glover was in jail for obtaining property by false pretenses.

Deputies say the jailbreak happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. The white van has “Trinity Services” on its sides.

Deputies say the jailbreak happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. The white van has “Trinity Services” on its sides.(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

The 33-year-old Glover is 5′5″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Deputies say they do not believe Glover is armed.

If you have information on the escapee’s whereabouts you should immediately call 911.

