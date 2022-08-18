Crews to repair U.S. 64 Bridge on Martin-Washington County line
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - Crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation will repair a bridge on U.S. 64 on the Martin-Washington county line.
The work runs from 4 to 10 p.m. on August 18. Work may cause lane closures throughout the day between Mill Pond Road and Loblolly Drive. The repairs may cause a complete closure of eastbound lanes for 10 minutes or less.
The bridge crosses over Welch Creek and the Roanoke River between Jamesville and Plymouth.
