Charges pending after car hit motorcyclist near Greenville Town Common
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say charges are coming in a crash on Wednesday that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital.
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m.
Officer Brandon Johnson said a car being driven by Shaniya Hunter was making a left turn out of the Town Common onto First Street when it collided with the motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, 20-year-old Luke Halcom, remains at ECU Health Medical Center. Johnson said his condition remains unknown and charges in the case will depend on his injuries.
