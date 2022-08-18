Charges pending after car hit motorcyclist near Greenville Town Common

Motorcyclist injured in crash near Greenville Town Common
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say charges are coming in a crash on Wednesday that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m.

Officer Brandon Johnson said a car being driven by Shaniya Hunter was making a left turn out of the Town Common onto First Street when it collided with the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, 20-year-old Luke Halcom, remains at ECU Health Medical Center. Johnson said his condition remains unknown and charges in the case will depend on his injuries.

