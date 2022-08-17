WATCH: North Carolina Aquarium otter pups introduced to new exhibit

Otter pups, born May 21, introduced to their public habitat at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - A trio of Asian small-clawed otter pups was introduced to their public exhibit at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher (NCAFF).

For the last week, Aquarium workers have been “baby-proofing” the otter habitat. The team worked to create a space for the new pups and parents, Leia and Quincy. They made sure there are no sharp edges, and that the terrain is safe for the baby otters to explore.

Video posted on the aquarium’s Facebook page shows the family of five exploring the habit and testing the waters.

“We’re excited for them to test the waters to find out if they are ready to explore their home in Otters on the Edge. These pups have come a long way since being small and fragile when they were born. The Aquarium team is looking forward to sharing them through the public habitat as soon as they are ready to emerge and spend time there,” said Shannon Anderson, otter keeper, NCAFF.

The three pups were born May 21 during a full moon, king tide, and a storm. Their native habitat is Indonesia, southern China, southern India, Southeast Asia, and the Philippines.

NCAFF is still taking votes for the names of the pups.

They have narrowed it down to four choices to pick from:

  • Stella, Mae, and Selene (moon, Thailand moon goddess and goddess of the moon)
  • Padma, Bulan, and Melati (Indonesia’s three national flowers-the Giant Padma, Anggrek Bulan, the moth orchid, and Melati Putih, the Arabian Jasmine.)
  • Tala, Reyna, and Ula (bright star, queen, and small one)
  • Java, Bali, and Nusa (Volcanic islands in Indonesia)

The deadline to vote is August 26 at noon. Click here to vote.

