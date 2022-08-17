Visitor spending increased across North Carolina in 2021, Beaufort County saw third highest increase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Visiting spending increased in all 100 North Carolina counties in 2021 bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

Data released today by the department shows a strong recovery in visitor spending from 2020. In the east, Beaufort County saw the third highest percentage increase state-wide, up 71% from 2020.

The preliminary findings reflect the economic impact of tourism on local economies across the state and come from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

“The strong economic results for one of our most vital industries speak to the resilience of our local tourism partners and to the state’s enduring appeal,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “We celebrate the qualities that make North Carolina an attractive destination and are inspired by the people who provide visitors to our state an outstanding travel experience.”

Some of the key findings from the study include:

Strong recovery was seen statewide compared to 2020 with visitor spending across the state up 45 percent. Each of the state’s 100 counties experienced increases in spending from 2020 to 2021.

Mecklenburg County received $4.1 billion (up 46 percent) in traveler expenditures to lead all 100 counties. For the first time, Buncombe County ranked second with $2.6 billion (up 81 percent), followed by Wake County with $2.3 billion (up 40 percent), Dare County with $1.8 billion (up 30 percent), and Guilford County with $1.3 billion (up 52 percent) in visitor spending.

Top percentage spending increases from 2020 were Gates County (up 83 percent), Buncombe County (up 81 percent), Beaufort County (up 71 percent), Moore County (up 70 percent), and Alexander County (up 68 percent).

Seventy-five counties had 2021 spending that topped 2019′s record sums. Four of these counties had spending up 50 percent or more from two years ago: Warren County (up 68 percent), Stokes County (up 66 percent), Madison County (up 59 percent), and Alexander County (up 57 percent).

Mecklenburg County had the largest number of direct tourism employees (28,438), an increase of nearly 6 percent from 2020. Three other counties had more than 10,000 direct tourism employees: Wake (21,357, up 23 percent), Buncombe (18,278, up 31 percent), and Dare (12,295, up 4 percent).

Top counties for percentage increases in tourism employment were Buncombe (up 31 percent), Gates (up 25 percent), Wake (up 23 percent), Cabarrus (up 21 percent) and Alexander (up 20 percent).

Click here for a full breakdown of the data collected.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.