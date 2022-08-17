U.S. 64 eastbound bridge repair to cause lane closures

Generic photo of the North Carolina Department of Transportation
Generic photo of the North Carolina Department of Transportation(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - Repairs on U.S. 64 eastbound will cause lane closures on Thursday, Aug. 18th.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the closures will be at the Martin-Washington counties line from 4-10 p.m. on Thursday. The bridge spans the Roanoke River between Jamesville and Plymouth.

The NCDOT says lane closures will be in place on the highway between Mill Pond Road and Loblolly Drive during those hours. At times, repairs will cause complete closure of the eastbound lanes for ten minutes or less.

Drivers are urged to be cautious when driving through the area.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are investigating how the man's body ended up along this stretch of highway.
Body found alongside Duplin County highway
Richard Henries
No bond for Grantsboro man after midnight traffic stop
Gyron Langley
DEPUTIES: Nine ounces of cocaine found in Winterville man’s pants
Charles Crooks
NTSB: Co-pilot “visibly upset” before jumping from plane at RDU
Texas wins Little League Softball World Series

Latest News

Hardee's in Wilson where an SUV drove through, killing two brothers
Report: SUV had just left car wash before crashing into Hardee’s, killing 2 brothers
This image provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Texas death row inmate...
Texas to execute man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent
Greenville DMV office
Schedules to change at driver’s license offices
Josh Ray
City of Jacksonville welcomes new city manager