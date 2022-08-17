U.S. 64 eastbound bridge repair to cause lane closures

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - Repairs on U.S. 64 eastbound will cause lane closures on Thursday, Aug. 18th.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the closures will be at the Martin-Washington counties line from 4-10 p.m. on Thursday. The bridge spans the Roanoke River between Jamesville and Plymouth.

The NCDOT says lane closures will be in place on the highway between Mill Pond Road and Loblolly Drive during those hours. At times, repairs will cause complete closure of the eastbound lanes for ten minutes or less.

Drivers are urged to be cautious when driving through the area.

