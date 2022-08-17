Texas to execute man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent

HOUSTON (AP) - A man who fatally stabbed a real estate agent inside a model home in suburban Dallas faces execution, more than 16 years after the slaying.

Kosoul Chanthakoummane is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.

He was a North Carolina parolee in July 2006 when he killed 40-year-old Sarah Walker, who was found stabbed more than 30 times in a model home in McKinney, about 30 miles north of Dallas.

Prosecutors say he beat and stabbed Walker before stealing her Rolex watch and a silver ring.

Chanthakoummane says he’s innocent. His attorneys have been challenging the DNA evidence.

If executed, Chanthakoummane would be the second inmate put to death in Texas in 2022.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.