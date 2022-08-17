Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

MASON, Ohio (AP) - Serena Williams has fallen to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career.

She lost 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night.

The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down.

She did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament.

Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion, most recently in 2017 at the Australian Open. She has said expanding her family is a big reason she plans to step away.

