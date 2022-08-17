Schedules to change at driver’s license offices

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The schedules at driver’s license offices in North Carolina are soon going to change.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21st and include ones in Greenville and Jacksonville, will end at the close of business on Aug. 27th.

Beginning Sept. 6th, another ten offices, including the one in New Bern, will join the 25 offices opening at 7 a.m., an hour earlier than normal, to provide walk-in services.

A list of offices with Saturday and extended hours can be found here and office hours for all locations can be found here.

Road test waivers will be discontinued on Sept. 14 following Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement of the end of the COVID-19 state of emergency on Monday.

The NCDOT says the final remaining change to DMV processes is the temporary reduction in the amount of time a teen driver must hold a Level 1 Limited Learner Permit. A 16- or 17-year-old had to have their level 1 permit for 12 months before they could advance to level 2, but that timeframe has been shortened to 6 months.

