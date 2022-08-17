Returning ECU students give boost to Pitt County businesses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Retail sales stayed flat this July according to a report from the Census Bureau on Wednesday.

For Pam Carraway, owner of Votre Boutique, business is going well due to locals and Eastern Carolina University students returning to campus.

As inflation rates start to slow down, Carraway believes shoppers are finally more comfortable to spend again.

“I do find that people are feeling very comfortable to spend money. It’s been great, we appreciate it, and have benefited from it,” Carraway said.

With local businesses booming, online shopping is another way to make extra cash.

“They can shop, and we’ve found that to increase, but we’re using avenues to help that so that’s been very beneficial in seeing an increase in the last six months,” Carraway said.

Although online shopping can be great from the comfort of your home, Carraway looks forward to serving the community and making every shopping experience fun.

“I would recommend that they come ready to have fun and enjoy their shopping experience,” Carraway said. “We are going to cater to them and serve them, that’s our motto, so you’ll get a lot of customer service here.”

Retail sales were expected to go up by less than 1%, even though they stayed flat. Auto sales also went up a bit, but still under 1%.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.