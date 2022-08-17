Pinetops man accused of ramming patrol car during chase

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a man led them on a chase early this morning that ended with him ramming a patrol car.

Edgecombe County deputies have charged Charles Newell with assault with a deadly weapon, flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, injury to personal property, reckless driving to endanger, and assault on a female.

Deputies were called early this morning to a domestic assault on Brown Farm Road in Pinetops. They say Newell was able to get away in a vehicle, leading deputies on a chase through fields and roadways.

After ramming the patrol car, deputies say they were able to take him into custody.

The Pinetops man was jailed on a $10,000 secured bond and a 48-hour domestic violence hold.

