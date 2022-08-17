Pet of the Week: Cornbread

Pet of the Week: Cornbread
Pet of the Week: Cornbread(Humane Society of Eastern Carolina)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Pet of the Week for August 17 is Cornbread.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says she will be a large dog when she is fully grown.

She came to the society along with 13 other dogs too.

She has been in foster care and her temporary parents say her personality is really starting to bloom.

Cornbread gets along great with other dogs and humans, especially small ones. One of her best friends is five years old.

While puppies are cute, remember they need a lot of training. If you’re interested in taking this pup home click here.

