Move in day for East Carolina University students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -East Carolina University officials say drivers should anticipate delays as the school welcomes students back to campus.

Wednesday is move in day for the Fall 2022 semester.

School officials encourage people driving around the university to expect and plan for delays as families arrive to help move students into residence halls.

Heavy traffic and delays are expected in the following areas:

• Charles Boulevard between Greenville Boulevard and Fifth Street

• 10th Street between Greenville Boulevard and Evans Street

• 14th Street between Elm Street and Charles Boulevard

• Greenville Boulevard between 10th Street and Arlington Boulevard

