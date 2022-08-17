Move in day for East Carolina University students

East Carolina University move-in
East Carolina University move-in(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -East Carolina University officials say drivers should anticipate delays as the school welcomes students back to campus.

Wednesday is move in day for the Fall 2022 semester.

School officials encourage people driving around the university to expect and plan for delays as families arrive to help move students into residence halls.

Heavy traffic and delays are expected in the following areas:

• Charles Boulevard between Greenville Boulevard and Fifth Street

• 10th Street between Greenville Boulevard and Evans Street

• 14th Street between Elm Street and Charles Boulevard

• Greenville Boulevard between 10th Street and Arlington Boulevard

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are investigating how the man's body ended up along this stretch of highway.
Body found alongside Duplin County highway
Gyron Langley
DEPUTIES: Nine ounces of cocaine found in Winterville man’s pants
Texas wins Little League Softball World Series
Richard Henries
No bond for Grantsboro man after midnight traffic stop
Charles Crooks
NTSB: Co-pilot “visibly upset” before jumping from plane at RDU

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Cornbread
Pet of the Week: Cornbread
Juniper Road Two Fire
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands still 1,226 acres, now 53 percent contained
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, August 17th at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, August 17th at 4:30am
A former school nurse claims to have developed health issues while working at Pines Elementary...
Former school nurse says Pines Elementary School mold problem led to her health issues