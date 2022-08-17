Motorcyclist injured in crash near Greenville Town Common

Motorcyclist injured in crash near Greenville Town Common
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist has been sent to the hospital after a crash near the Greenville Town Common Wednesday.

Greenville police spokesperson Brandon Johnson says a Honda Accord was making a left turn out of the Town Common onto First Street at about 4:30 p.m. when it collided with a motorcycle going west on First Street.

Johnson says the motorcyclist, who has not yet been named, was sent to ECU Health Medical Center and their motorcycle was towed. The victim’s status is unknown as of 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the Honda, who has also not been named, has not been hospitalized. The bumper came off of the car.

Police said they are investigating the crash and will provide updates when they can. There is no word on charges for either driver.

