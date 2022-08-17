Holly Shelter fire now 65% contained

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - That big forest fire in Pender County is now 65% contained.

The Juniper Road Two Fire began August 2nd and has remained within the Holly Shelter Game Land.

Firefighters from the North Carolina Forest Service have been able to keep the fire to 1,226 acres for the past several days now.

The Forest Service says they have 81 people assigned to the fire and say as the fire containment continues they have started to demobilize crews.

Foresters believe the fire began from lightning.

