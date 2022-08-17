Greenville police searching for missing man
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
The Greenville Police Department says 29-year-old Clinton Jackson III was reported missing on Monday. He was last seen in the area of Fairfax Avenue dressed in a black t-shirt and black pants.
Police describe Clinton as being about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighing 230 pounds.
Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (252) 329-4300.
