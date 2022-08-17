City of Jacksonville welcomes new City Manager

Josh Ray
Josh Ray(City of Jacksonville)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern North Carolina city is welcoming a new City Manager who has served the public for two decades.

Josh Ray will begin his new role as the city’s manager starting in September. The Jacksonville City Council voted to hire Ray on Tuesday.

City officials say Ray has 20 years of public service experience and served as City Manager in other communities too.

“We are happy to have Josh on board, the energy that he will bring, and shared vision for the City.”

Sammy Phillips, Jacksonville Mayor

Ray’s first day will be on September 12th.

