Charlotte Hornets release 2022-23 schedule, host champion Warriors in first month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Hornets officially announced their 2022-23 regular season schedule on Wednesday and there will be some big games in store as the team looks to clinch its first playoff berth since 2016.

The Hornets will have three nationally-televised games with two coming against the Chicago Bulls (Nov. 2 on ESPN and Jan. 26 on TNT) and one vs. the Boston Celtics on ESPN on Feb. 10. They also play the Celtics on NBA TV on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Charlotte, which is led by all-star point guard LaMelo Ball and new head coach Steve Clifford, will open its season on the road with a trip to face the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. The Hornets will then host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans for their home-opener at Spectrum Center on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

Three of the first four games for Charlotte will be on the road before it arrives back home on Oct. 29 to face Stephen Curry and the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Other notable games include LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers visiting Spectrum Center on Jan. 2 and Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks visiting the Queen City on Dec. 3.

The schedule features 22 home games on weekend dates, including nine Fridays, eight Saturdays and five Sundays. The season’s longest homestand is five straight games from March 11-20, and the longest road trip is six games from December 18-27. The Hornets have 12 sets of back-to-back games.

The Hornets will announce when individual tickets go on sale.

