Charlotte FC announces plan for new headquarters, training facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte FC and Levine Properties are teaming up to create a permanent training facility and Charlotte headquarters.

The 52,000+ square-foot facility will be located at 8600 McAlpine Park Drive and feature four world-class fields.

It will also be the home to the Club’s First Team, MLS NEXT Pro, and Academy teams. The Charlotte FC First Team currently trains on fields at the site and will continue to do so prior to the full facility opening in the spring.

“A permanent training facility and business headquarters for Charlotte FC has been a priority for the Club since it was launched and we’re excited to reach an agreement to bring this to life,” said owner David Tepper. “The timeline for this project was crucial and we’re delighted to deliver a first-class facility to our players and staff in Spring 2023. This is an important milestone for our Club and reflects our commitment to continue investing in infrastructure that will allow Charlotte FC to be a leader in Major League Soccer both on and off the pitch.”

The project is privately funded. A full unveil, including the name, renderings, and more will be presented later this fall.

