State appeals court: Pot search lawful despite hemp similarity

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s intermediate-level appeals court has ruled in a case involving the challenges of prosecuting a marijuana charge when hemp is lawful and looks and smells the same as pot.

Tuesday’s state Court of Appeals ruling found no errors related to the conviction of a man stopped by Duplin County officers in 2017. The defendant - Derek Highsmith - sought at his trial to suppress evidence obtained through a search of a vehicle after a K-9 alerted officers to possible drugs inside.

The appeals court agreed the trial judge adequately explained there were other factors that gave officers probable cause to conduct the search.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.