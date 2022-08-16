Rocky Mount police investigating shooting that left one injured

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday.

The Rocky Mount Police Department said on Tuesday at about 12:15 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Dexter Street due to hearing of shots fired. Once there, they found spent shell casings in the roadway, and were told by emergency workers that a worker called saying their car was damaged by projectiles during the shooting.

Police say that shortly after, UNC Nash Health Care told police a gunshot victim, 27-year-old Jaison Jones, had driven to the hospital and was listed in stable condition. Jones was brought to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment.

The shooting is still being investigated and police ask anyone with information to call them at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111.

