Report shows break-in at murdered Wake County deputy’s home

Deputy Ned Byrd
Deputy Ned Byrd(Wake County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities are investigating a burglary at the home of the Wake County deputy who was found shot to death on Aug. 11, according to a Wake County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

According to the report filed Sunday, someone reported Ned Byrd’s home was burglarized without forced entry three days after his murder.

WRAL-TV is reporting that a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma and a 2020 Flyer camping trailer was stolen from Byrd’s Raleigh home, the report said.

The report said the Tacoma was valued at $30,000 and the Flyer was $20,000. The case remains an open investigation, according to the report.

WRAL News has reached out to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office with a request for comment.

As of Tuesday, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the gunman who killed Byrd. On Monday, authorities released four photos of a white truck they believe was involved in Byrd’s killing.

The sheriff’s office said the truck is similar to a Chevrolet Colorado or a GMC Canyon. Authorities did not say if the truck in the photos is connected to the truck that was stolen from Byrd’s property.

The North Carolina Sheriff’s Association announced Monday the organization is offering $100,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing Byrd.

Funeral arrangements for Byrd have also been announced. Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mitchell Funeral Home at 7209 Glenwood Ave. Byrd’s funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church at 6339 Glenwood Ave.

