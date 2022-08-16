WATCH: Eastern Carolina red wolf pups explore during evening run

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wildlife officials are giving an update on the red wolf pups born at the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge.

The new video released by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services shows the pups on the move for a night run.

These pups are the first ones born in the wild since 2018. While only five red wolf pups were caught on film in the video, biologists confirm that all six are alive and being well cared for by their parents.

There are only 20 to 23 red wolves estimated to be living in the wild, according to the Red Wolf Recovery Program. The red wolf is listed as an endangered species and the recovery program in Beaufort, Dare, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington counties has been trying to increase their number.

