Professor envisions progress after historic climate investment bill signed into law

(WITN) - The Biden administration is continuing to expand its summer of legislative action with Tuesday’s signing of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The $739 billion bill that was signed by President Biden is regarded as one of the most significant laws in modern history.

There are a number of important elements to the bill. Prescription drug costs are set to be lowered, including cancer medications, blood thinners, and insulin, making medical care more accessible and affordable for millions of Americans.

The bill is the largest climate investment in American history. With a heavy focus placed on reducing greenhouse gases, NC State political science professor Michael Struett says international progress will be helped by Biden’s action.

“It would’ve continued to be a draft on international negotiations. It would have made even the people who want to make these adjustments in China, Europe, South Africa, and Latin America more reluctant to take the steps they need to take if the U.S. wasn’t doing its part,” Struett says.

Struett added that this feels like the first time in U.S. history that Congress has taken a systematic approach to thinking about how to help the economy move away from fossil fuels and toward more sustainable forms of energy.

Support from the Democratic Party for the bill was widespread.

House Democratic Whip Jim Clyburn praised Biden’s legislative accomplishments, saying, “It was one of the few truly historic days in the 30 years I have spent in Congress.”

A celebration is set to take place on Sept. 6th.

The bill passed through the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the 50-50 tie, and it was then approved on Friday in the House along party lines by a vote of 220-207.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.