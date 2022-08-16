Pitt County Animal Services hosting half-price adoption event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Animal Services is hosting an adoption event this weekend.

The county says the Clear the Shelter adoption event will be on Saturday, Aug. 20 from noon to 4:00 p.m.

WITN is told that:

No appointment is required

The fee for adopting a dog is now $63 (just about half of the standard $125)

The fee for adopting a cat is now $43 (just about half of the standard $85)

Spay/neuter surgery included in adoption fee

All animals are properly vaccinated

The event will be held at the animal services facility at 4550 County Home Road in Greenville.

Pitt County Animal Services Clear the Shelter adoption event (Pitt County)

“We have participated in Clear the Shelter events in the past with great success. I am hopeful that we will have even greater success in 2022 and we can find homes for ALL animals in the shelter!” Miranda Guinn, Animal Shelter Supervisor said. “Please come out and meet all of the wonderful pets we have for adoption.”

To preview the adoptable dogs and cats, you can go to the PCAS Petango page.

For more information, contact Pitt County Animal Services at (252) 902-1725.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.