Pamlico River Ferry route temporarily shuts down for maintenance

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PAMLICO RIVER (WITN)— Service on the Pamlico River Ferry will be temporarily suspended for the day on Tuesday, as crews do maintenance work on a ramp.

The ferry will carry early morning commuters through 7:15 Tuesday morning.

Crews will work on the ramp from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the evening.

After work is complete, service should resume for evening commuters.

