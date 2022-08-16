Pamlico River Ferry route temporarily shuts down for maintenance

PAMLICO RIVER (WITN)— Service on the Pamlico River Ferry will be temporarily suspended for the day on Tuesday, as crews do maintenance work on a ramp.

The ferry will carry early morning commuters through 7:15 Tuesday morning.

Crews will work on the ramp from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the evening.

After work is complete, service should resume for evening commuters.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.