Pamlico River Ferry route temporarily shuts down for maintenance
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PAMLICO RIVER (WITN)— Service on the Pamlico River Ferry will be temporarily suspended for the day on Tuesday, as crews do maintenance work on a ramp.
The ferry will carry early morning commuters through 7:15 Tuesday morning.
Crews will work on the ramp from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the evening.
After work is complete, service should resume for evening commuters.
Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.