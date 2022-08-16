No bond for Grantsboro man after midnight traffic stop

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grantsboro man is being held without bond after his arrest on more than a half-dozen charges, including possessing meth and cocaine.

Richard Henries was stopped by deputies around midnight in the Vandemere area of Pamlico County after they were investigating a ‘shots fired’ call.

Deputies say they learned the 49-year-old Henries was driving on an expired license and was on the county’s electronic offender monitoring program.

When deputies asked the man is get out of his vehicle, they found a loaded handgun hidden on a magnet attached to the center console. They also discovered crack cocaine and methamphetamine, digital scales, brass knuckles, and other drug paraphernalia.

Henries was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession of firearms by a felon, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of firearm in violation of a domestic violence protective order.

