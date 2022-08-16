NCDHHS hosting back-to-school COVID-19 livestream & tele-town hall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is hosting a live stream and tele-town hall Tuesday to discuss COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, testing, and treatment ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.

The event will take place from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday.

The NCDHHS says the event comes as part of Know Before You Go, a statewide initiative that reminds North Carolinians to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in time for the school year, fall plans, large gatherings, and end-of-year celebrations and holidays.

WITN is told that the event’s topics will include:

Recently authorized COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to 4 years old

Long COVID impacts on adults and children

What it means to be up to date on COVID-19 and other recommended vaccines

The recently-authorized Novavax vaccine available only to adults 18 and older who have never received a COVID-19 vaccine

Everyone’s rights to COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, testing, and treatment, regardless of health insurance and immigration status

The event will stream live from the department’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts and viewers can send in questions. The tele-town hall part of the event invites people by phone to listen in and ask questions.

