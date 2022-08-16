MOM: Doctor wants to get Parker Byrd out of hospital after Thursday

Parker Byrd with loved ones
Parker Byrd with loved ones(Mitzi Lee Byrd)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The mom of ECU commit Parker Byrd, who was injured in a boating accident on Bath Creek on July 23, says his doctor wants to get him out of the hospital after Thursday.

Mitzi Byrd said via Facebook Tuesday afternoon that her son’s doctor was very happy with the way his skin and tissue looked after his morning surgery. Furthermore, all his stitches and staples were removed and have healed well.

“There is still one spot over the knee that still needs healing but he said he is seeing improvements with the hyperbaric treatments. He wants to put off the reconstruction amputation a little while longer, to allow the hyperbaric therapy to heal as much as possible,” Mitzi Byrd said.

WITN is told that Parker Byrd’s doctor is looking at doing another surgery Thursday morning and then discharging him to an apartment in Greenville, where he will continue to do hyperbaric treatment and outpatient surgeries for wound vac changes twice a week.

“Once the final surgery is done, he will be able to start rehab,” Mitzi Byrd said, adding that the doctor is cautiously optimistic that her son may not need a skin graft on his right upper leg because the skin is loosening around that area and may come together on its own.

Tuesday morning’s surgery was Parker Byrd’s 13th, according to his mom.

