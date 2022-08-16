Mitchum helps Carolinas Junior Team win match with Virginia

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley graduate Gray Mitchum made the Carolinas Junior golf team and competed against Virginia this month. He won his singles match 4 and 3. He won in his foursomes match 2 and 1. Gray helping team Carolinas win the 40th Carolinas-Virgina Junior team match in Wallace. Gray is on to UNC Wilmington to play golf this fall.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.