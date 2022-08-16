Mitchum helps Carolinas Junior Team win match with Virginia

Gray won singles and foursomes matches for his team
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley graduate Gray Mitchum made the Carolinas Junior golf team and competed against Virginia this month. He won his singles match 4 and 3. He won in his foursomes match 2 and 1. Gray helping team Carolinas win the 40th Carolinas-Virgina Junior team match in Wallace. Gray is on to UNC Wilmington to play golf this fall.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas wins Little League Softball World Series
Deputies are investigating how the man's body ended up along this stretch of highway.
Body found alongside Duplin County highway
POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
Shayne Perry
Dare County man charged with murder in Sunday shooting
Investigation
Possible explosive device removed from Havelock intersection

Latest News

Athletic official shortage
Mistreatment driving coaches, referees away from youth sports
Luke Lewis AAU Junior Olympics
Lewis, Young win multiple medals at AAU Junior Olympics
Sports Spotlight Will Taylor J.H. Rose senior quarterback
Sports Spotlight : J.H. Rose quarterback Taylor leading the way on and off the field
Mitchum helps Carolinas Junior Team win match with Virginia
Mitchum helps Carolinas Junior Team win match with Virginia