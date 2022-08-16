Juniper Road Two Fire now 53% contained, remains 1,226 acres in size

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Forest Service continues to work to contain a wildfire within the Holly Shelter Game Land.

The fire is now 56% contained and has remained 1,226 acres in size after Monday’s rainfall delivered a half inch of rain on the fire. Officials say the rainfall will help put out the flames but crews remain vigilant.

“We can’t get complacent. History tells us from previous wildfires in this area that the vegetation can dry out quickly and areas that are still smoldering within the fire imprint can reignite available fuels,” said Incident Commander Michael Cheek. “We’re grateful for the rain we’ve received, but we’re not turning our backs to this fire.”

With increased containment and rainfall, certain resources assigned to the incident are beginning removed. We are told the remaining resources include six tractor plows with six crewmen, one low ground pressure track vehicle, one scout and one lead plane, two single-engine air tankers, one helicopter, and 62 NCFS personnel.

The temporary flight restriction remains in place, blocking civilian aircraft within five miles of the fire.

The fire was first ignited by a lightning strike on August 2 in the interior game lands.

